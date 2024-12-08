Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt resembles flight attendant in fit for dramatic SMU loss
Gracie Hunt is usually the center of attention wherever she goes. At the ACC Championship Game between the SMU Mustangs and the Clemson Tigers, she certainly stole some of the spotlight from the game and her sister Ava Hunt.
Gracie, 25, is the oldest Kansas City Chiefs heiress and she’s an SMU alumn along with her dad and Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, her brother Knobel, and Ava, who is a cheerleader at the school.
While Ava wowed with a cheerleader trio hype post, and had a heartwarming hug from dad Clark before the game and posed with Gracie after the game, Gracie’s flight attended look certainly grabbed the attention.
SMU lost a heartbreaker, 34-31, to Clemson on a 56-yard game-winning field goal, but it was a great game and a great look from Gracie.
The game took place in Charlotte, North Carolina, at Bank of America Stadium — the home of the Carolina Panthers — and the home of Gracie’s boyfriend Cody Keith. The couple, who have been dating since the summer, appeared together at the game.
Gracie has a short fit turnaround before heading to Kansas City, Missouri, to watch the Chiefs play Sunday night vs. the Los Angeles Chargers where no doubt she’ll bring another fire look.
