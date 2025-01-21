The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Gracie Hunt flexes ridiculously toned abs in workout selfie before Chiefs-Bills game

The Kansas City Chiefs heiress isn't missing a beat ahead of the NFL Conference Championships.

Alex Gonzalez

Jun 13, 2024; Kansas City, MO, USA; Gracie Hunt poses for a photo on the red carpet at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art.
Jun 13, 2024; Kansas City, MO, USA; Gracie Hunt poses for a photo on the red carpet at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Gracie Hunt is hot off a Kansas City Chiefs victory against the Houston Texans this past weekend, but she’s wasted no time getting back on her gym grind.

This morning, Gracie — who is the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and Tavia Hunt — shared a selfie from her gym. While she’s known to drop a few workout shots on her Instagram Story, this one was a bit different. In this particular photo, Gracie has her hair tied back, as she’s rocking a red crop top, showing off her toned abs. Her fit is complete with black workout pants and white Nikes.

Gracie Hunt / Instagram
Gracie Hunt shares an ab-revealing selfie from the gym on Jan. 21, 2025 / Gracie Hunt / Instagram

No two days are the same for Gracie, as she maintains a busy schedule with sideline appearances and commentary on Fox and Friends. But she always makes sure to get a workout in — even if her teacup Pomeranian named Yeti isn’t always thrilled about it.

Gracie Hunt / Instagram
Gracie Hunt shares one of her favorite workout looks / Gracie Hunt / Instagram

In an interview with People published on Saturday, Jan. 19, Gracie shared why she begins her day with an intense workout.

"It helps get any jitters out and also sets a positive tone for the day ahead,” she said.

This selfie comes ahead of the Chiefs and Bills game, as part of the NFL Conference Championships. Fans can tune in Sunday, Jan. 26 at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

