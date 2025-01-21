Gracie Hunt flexes ridiculously toned abs in workout selfie before Chiefs-Bills game
Gracie Hunt is hot off a Kansas City Chiefs victory against the Houston Texans this past weekend, but she’s wasted no time getting back on her gym grind.
This morning, Gracie — who is the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and Tavia Hunt — shared a selfie from her gym. While she’s known to drop a few workout shots on her Instagram Story, this one was a bit different. In this particular photo, Gracie has her hair tied back, as she’s rocking a red crop top, showing off her toned abs. Her fit is complete with black workout pants and white Nikes.
No two days are the same for Gracie, as she maintains a busy schedule with sideline appearances and commentary on Fox and Friends. But she always makes sure to get a workout in — even if her teacup Pomeranian named Yeti isn’t always thrilled about it.
In an interview with People published on Saturday, Jan. 19, Gracie shared why she begins her day with an intense workout.
"It helps get any jitters out and also sets a positive tone for the day ahead,” she said.
This selfie comes ahead of the Chiefs and Bills game, as part of the NFL Conference Championships. Fans can tune in Sunday, Jan. 26 at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS.
