Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt shares what it's like to be joined by her sister Ava on game days
Kansas City Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt may be a household name in the world of football and fashion, but the one thing that comes before either of those is family. And thankfully, she gets to have family by her side while she does what she loves.
In an interview with People published Sunday, Jan. 19, Gracie — who is the daughter of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and Tavia Hunt — gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at what goes into her Chiefs game day routine. She shared what it’s like to be joined by her 19-year-old sister, Ava, on some game days.
“Ava is my best friend,” said Gracie, “and we actually share the same birthday... seven years apart to the day! I love doing game days together.”
The two were photographed together at Saturday’s divisional round, in which the Chiefs led in a 23-14 victory against the Houston Texans. Gracie wore a red two-piece fit with matching boots while Ava wore a red shirt, black pants, and a furry, vibrant yellow jacket.
Elsewhere in the People interview, Gracie revealed that on game days, she likes to get her workout in early. "It helps get any jitters out and also sets a positive tone for the day ahead,” she said.
Though these early morning gym sessions may come to thechagrin of her adorable teacup Pomeranian, Yeti.
