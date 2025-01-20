The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt shares what it's like to be joined by her sister Ava on game days

Football, fashion, and family come together on game days for the renowned Hunts.

Alex Gonzalez

Jan 21, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs team executive Gracie Hunt against the Buffalo Bills in the 2024 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium.
Jan 21, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs team executive Gracie Hunt against the Buffalo Bills in the 2024 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Kansas City Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt may be a household name in the world of football and fashion, but the one thing that comes before either of those is family. And thankfully, she gets to have family by her side while she does what she loves.

Gracie Hunt, Tavia Hunt, Ava Hunt
Gracie Hunt, Tavia Hunt, Ava Hunt / Gracie Hunt/Instagram

In an interview with People published Sunday, Jan. 19, Gracie — who is the daughter of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and Tavia Hunt — gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at what goes into her Chiefs game day routine. She shared what it’s like to be joined by her 19-year-old sister, Ava, on some game days. 

“Ava is my best friend,” said Gracie, “and we actually share the same birthday... seven years apart to the day! I love doing game days together.”

The two were photographed together at Saturday’s divisional round, in which the Chiefs led in a 23-14 victory against the Houston Texans. Gracie wore a red two-piece fit with matching boots while Ava wore a red shirt, black pants, and a furry, vibrant yellow jacket.

Elsewhere in the People interview, Gracie revealed that on game days, she likes to get her workout in early. "It helps get any jitters out and also sets a positive tone for the day ahead,” she said.

Though these early morning gym sessions may come to thechagrin of her adorable teacup Pomeranian, Yeti.

Gracie Hunt 202
Sep 29, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt (not pictured), during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

