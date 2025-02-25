Gronk's gf Camille Kostek laughs it up in snakeskin heels in private jet on birthday
As Pisces are known to do, Camille Kostek celebrated her birthday in style. But while the fashions were lavish and the luxury was next-level, the most important component of her birthday was spending time with her loved ones.
Camille — who is the girlfriend of retired NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski — celebrated her 33rd birthday on Wednesday, Feb. 19. To ring in a new year of life, Camille took a trip to Aspen Colorado. She shared photos and videos from the birthday festivities to her Instagram page on Tuesday, Feb. 25.
In the photos, Camille is seen on a private jet, rocking a brown jacket, white shirt, light blue jeans, and snakeskin heels. She is accompanied by her sisters, Jules and Alina, and while were not sure of the stories they shared, the laughter captured on video appeared to be therapeutic.
“the birthday weekend in Aspen was iconic,” wrote Camille in the post’s caption, “the private jet was luxurious, but the laugher with my sisters was the best part.”
In other clips, the sisters are seen playing with plush toys and posing for cutesy selfies on the jet, as well as hitting the mountains. And most importantly, eating birthday cake and pastry pops.
