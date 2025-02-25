Hailee Steinfeld spotted in Milan flaunting Josh Allen engagement ring
Hailee Steinfeld has had an amazing past few weeks, and now it’s on to Milan, Italy, where she is taking in Milan Fashion Week with her man Josh Allen.
The actress and fiancée of the Buffalo Bills quarterback and NFL MVP recently wowed in a bold photoshoot where she looked like a “Game of Thrones” character, and then had the launch party for her newest business venture, “Angel Margarita” where she crushed in a miniskirt and where Allen showed off his superhuman strength ripping open a locked vending machine.
Steinfeld, 28, also is promoting her new movie “Sinners” with Michael B. Jordan that is being released in April and has some steamy scenes of her. The “Spider-verse” and “Hawkeye” actress is quite busy. She even made headlines for destroying the Bills’ AFC East rivals with the ultimate burn comment.
Steinfeld was spotted in Milan flaunting her beautiful engagement ring that she’s only showed off in public the night Allen won his MVP award at the NFL Honors event in New Orleans, Louisiana. Reports are Allen is with her, but no photos of them together have surfaced yet. Photos of Steinfeld, however, have.
No doubt, this isn’t the last of Steinfeld (and Allen) we will see from Milan. Stay tuned.
