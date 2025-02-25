The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Hailee Steinfeld spotted in Milan flaunting Josh Allen engagement ring

The actress and fiancée of the Buffalo Bills quarterback hits up Milan Fashion Week with her man.

Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre.
Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Hailee Steinfeld has had an amazing past few weeks, and now it’s on to Milan, Italy, where she is taking in Milan Fashion Week with her man Josh Allen.

The actress and fiancée of the Buffalo Bills quarterback and NFL MVP recently wowed in a bold photoshoot where she looked like a “Game of Thrones” character, and then had the launch party for her newest business venture, “Angel Margarita” where she crushed in a miniskirt and where Allen showed off his superhuman strength ripping open a locked vending machine.

George Kittle and Hailee Steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld poses with George Kittle at the 2025 NFL Honors event. / George Kittle/Instagram

Steinfeld, 28, also is promoting her new movie “Sinners” with Michael B. Jordan that is being released in April and has some steamy scenes of her. The “Spider-verse” and “Hawkeye” actress is quite busy. She even made headlines for destroying the Bills’ AFC East rivals with the ultimate burn comment.

Steinfeld was spotted in Milan flaunting her beautiful engagement ring that she’s only showed off in public the night Allen won his MVP award at the NFL Honors event in New Orleans, Louisiana. Reports are Allen is with her, but no photos of them together have surfaced yet. Photos of Steinfeld, however, have.

Hailee Steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld HQ/Instagram

No doubt, this isn’t the last of Steinfeld (and Allen) we will see from Milan. Stay tuned.

