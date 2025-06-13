Hailee Steinfeld reveals two new stunning dresses from Josh Allen wedding weekend
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and actress Hailee Steinfeld got married in a gorgeous ceremony at San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara, California on May 31.
While Steinfeld showed off one official wedding photo last week, she teased via her newsletter, Beau Society, that she'd reveal more details from their big day on Friday, June 13, and she more than delivered.
In paparazzi photos that flooded social media on their wedding day, fans got a first glimpse of the 28-year-old's white, corseted mermaid gown as she walked down the aisle.
Steinfeld wrote, "Okay, Josh says we have to talk about my dress now 😭 because I 'stunned' him when I got to the altar. It’s easily the most perfect gown I’ve ever put on my body. "
Steinfeld revealed Tamara Ralph designed the custom gown. She added, "We were on the tightest timeline. Six weeks before the wedding, my mom and I flew to Paris straight from the Sinners premiere in London for the fitting."
As for the sheer gloves, "They’re so delicate you can actually see my nail shape through the fabric (shout out Tom Bachik)!" she wrote.
However, Steinfeld rocked not one, but two other dresses during their epic wedding weekend, both designed by Ralph.
For the "underground after-party" which raged until 3 a.m., the "Dangerous" singer wore a beaded Gatsby-style dress with feathers around her wrists and bodice.
For the welcome party, Steinfeld rocked another white gown with a beaded bodice and matching satin jacket.
Allen also did wardrobe switch, changing from his black Tom Ford tuxedo into white jacket for the after-party.
