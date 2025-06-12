Hailee Steinfeld shows off up-close giant rock ring in Josh Allen wedding photo
After nearly two years of dating, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen proposed to Hailee Steinfeld in November. Steinfeld kept her engagement ring hidden from the public eye for months until the couple made their red carpet debut at the NFL Honors in February.
Before they tied the knot at San Ysidro Ranch on May 31, Allen signed a new six-year, $330 million contract with the Bills with a record-breaking $250 million guaranteed.
When the league's reigning MVP was asked if he planned to upgrade Steinfeld's ring in March, Allen shrugged off the question. "No, I think she likes the one she’s got," he said.
RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld stuns in short wedding dress with Josh Allen in rehearsal photos
Nearly a week after their big day, Steinfeld posted their first official wedding photo on social media. In the picture, the Oscar-nominated actress showed off her stunning engagement ring and her all-new wedding band, which features a thick band of diamonds.
RELATED: Josh Allen reveals surprising second wedding ring in new Hailee Steinfeld photo
However, in a new photo shared on Thursday, June 12, she offered fans a true close-up of her giant rock. The ring is perfectly on display over the sheer white gloves she wore with her mermaid style wedding gown while toasting champagne with Allen.
The "Sinners" star revealed that Allen will be featured in this week's "Beau Society" newsletter, which drops on June 13. She wrote, "We are SO married. Josh & I are reminiscin on our wedding weekend in tomorrow's issue of @beausociety... Dont miss it!"
