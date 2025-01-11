Haley Cavinder flaunts legs in leopard minidress with Cowboys bf Jake Ferguson
It has been a big day for the Cavinder Twins. After Hanna Cavinder got to celebrate her boyfriend Carson Beck transferring to the Miami football team, Haley Cavinder is spending a night with her boyfriend, Dallas Cowboys star tight end Jake Ferguson.
Haley got suited up in a leopard print minidress for a night out with Ferg, who was keeping things more casual.
While she didn't share the couple's plans for the night, an educated guess would be the Cotton Bowl Classic between the Texas Longhorns and Ohio State Buckeyes at AT&T Stadium, home of the Cowboys.
Haley dropped the mirror selfie through the twins' shared Instagram account which boasts nearly 350,000 followers.
Now that is how you pull up to a big game.
This season at AT&T Stadium, Ferguson hauled in 25 catches for 225 yards. On the injury-riddled season, he recorded 59 catches for 494 yards in just 14 games. Ferguson will be looking to bounce back in a big way for the 2025 league year.
Haley, meanwhile, has been balling out for the 11-4 Hurricanes, averaging 17.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game in her final year of eligibility.
The winner of the Cotton Bowl Classic will advance to face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Monday, January 20, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.
