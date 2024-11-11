Haley Cavinder’s Cowboys boyfriend honors her with his NFL pregame fit
It’s usually the other way around: Haley Cavinder is the one wearing her Dallas Cowboys fits supporting Jake Ferguson. On Sunday, Ferguson dropped his Cavinder Miami Hurricanes fit before his game.
With basketball season now going, Haley, who has a twin sister on the team, Hanna Cavinder, has her No. 1 fan in her boyfriend Ferguson. The Cowboys Pro Bowl tight end even got a Haley Cavinder tattoo. The two appear to be super close, sharing sweet one-year anniversary photos in September, and Haley has appeared at games this season looking like a Cowboys cheerleader.
Ferguson walked into AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, for a home game Sunday vs. the Philadelphia Eagles rocking Haley’s No. 14 green Hurricanes jersey.
That’s an awesome photo.
Ferguson and Cavinder have been linked since 2023 when they met through social media.
Unfortunately, it was not the lucky fit as Ferguson had only 4 catches for 24 yards and the Cowboys lost 34-6 to the Eagles.
Haley has only played one game so far, averaging 12 points, eight rebounds, and 1 assist. The Hurricanes return to action on Monday vs. the Jacksonville Dolphins. No doubt, Ferguson will be cheering on Haley.
