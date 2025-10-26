Jake Browning’s fiancée Stephanie crushes other Bengals WAGs with eye-catching fit
Jake Browning may not be the Cincinnati Bengals starting quarterback any more, but his fiancée Stephanie Niles is certainly winning on Sunday in a fit off with the other Bengals wives.
After going 1-3 with six touchdowns and eight interceptions, Browning was benched after the team traded for the veteran Joe Flacco who led them to a big win last week vs. Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Niles has been a game-day hit no matter if the team is winning or losing like her “mob wife fit” in white, and fits like the one below.
RELATED: Jake Browning’s fiancée is already mentally on vacation already
Even if she has a bad omen before a game with a fit mishap, she’s going to bring her best. Her throwback Bengals sweater with the orange boots certainly stood out on Sunday for the home game vs. the New York Jets. She first dropped it in a solo video.
RELATED: How Bengals QB Joe Flacco’s wife Dana secretly helped in Steelers big win
And then she led off a Bengals WAGs fashion show where she won the day.
Niles also looked to be enjoying herself pregaming before kickoff.
The backup QB Browning met Niles while he played for the Washington Huskies. They got engaged at the end of 2024.
While Browning is not playing, Niles is still representing the team with winning fits like her latest on Sunday.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
For real?: Aaron Rodgers’ secret wife Brittani remains a mystery with details murky
E-strange: Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar shows ex-husband Deion love in cooking fit
Finale: Penn State’s James Franklin shares emotional hug with daughters in last game
NYC queen: Jaxson Dart’s mom steals spotlight again in Giants fit after shocking win
MVP look: Ohtani’s wife Mamiko has rare big smile with Dodgers WAGs before NLCS