Jake Browning’s fiancée Stephanie crushes other Bengals WAGs with eye-catching fit

The backup quarterback may not be playing, but his girl certainly stood out in Cincinnati vs. the New York Jets.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning (6) walks for the locker room after the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning (6) walks for the locker room after the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jake Browning may not be the Cincinnati Bengals starting quarterback any more, but his fiancée Stephanie Niles is certainly winning on Sunday in a fit off with the other Bengals wives.

After going 1-3 with six touchdowns and eight interceptions, Browning was benched after the team traded for the veteran Joe Flacco who led them to a big win last week vs. Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Niles has been a game-day hit no matter if the team is winning or losing like her “mob wife fit” in white, and fits like the one below.

Even if she has a bad omen before a game with a fit mishap, she’s going to bring her best. Her throwback Bengals sweater with the orange boots certainly stood out on Sunday for the home game vs. the New York Jets. She first dropped it in a solo video.

And then she led off a Bengals WAGs fashion show where she won the day.

Niles also looked to be enjoying herself pregaming before kickoff.

Stephanie Niles and friends
Stephanie Niles/Instagram

The backup QB Browning met Niles while he played for the Washington Huskies. They got engaged at the end of 2024.

While Browning is not playing, Niles is still representing the team with winning fits like her latest on Sunday.

