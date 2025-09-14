The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Zach Wilson’s wife Nicolette stands out in ab-revealing Dolphins fit vs. Pats

The quarterback’s wife steals the show posing with the other Miami WAGs for the first home game of the season.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Zach Wilson (0) looks on before a game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Zach Wilson (0) looks on before a game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Zach Wilson may not be playing at quarterback for the Miami Dolphins as the backup, but his wife Nicolette is always a hit on game days. For the first home game at Hard Rock Stadium vs. the New England Patriots, she certainly stood out amongst the other WAGs.

Wilson and Nicolette just married in a fairytale-like Manhattan wedding in June where she crushed him with her wedding dress.

Zach Wilson and Nicolette Dellanno
Zach Wilson and his wife Nicolette / Nicolete Dellanno/Instagram

This is their first season in Miami after he was with the Denver Broncos last season. Broncos WAGs like Izzy Nix are missing Nicolette at games, and she just swooned over a bikini picture of her bestie.

Nicolette would wow in her strapless minidress after the disaster that was Week 1 for Miami in an ugly loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

On Sunday, it didn’t matter what Miami did, Nicolette won the day with the other WAGs while she rocked a black ab-revealing Dolphins cropped top and matching pants on.

Dolphins WAGs
Nicolette Wilson/Instagram

The Dolphins may not get many Ws this season on the scoreboard, but it’s clear Nicolette and the WAGs will be winning every game.

Nicolette and Zach Wilson
Nicolette Wilson/Instagram

MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

