Zach Wilson’s wife Nicolette stands out in ab-revealing Dolphins fit vs. Pats
Zach Wilson may not be playing at quarterback for the Miami Dolphins as the backup, but his wife Nicolette is always a hit on game days. For the first home game at Hard Rock Stadium vs. the New England Patriots, she certainly stood out amongst the other WAGs.
Wilson and Nicolette just married in a fairytale-like Manhattan wedding in June where she crushed him with her wedding dress.
This is their first season in Miami after he was with the Denver Broncos last season. Broncos WAGs like Izzy Nix are missing Nicolette at games, and she just swooned over a bikini picture of her bestie.
Nicolette would wow in her strapless minidress after the disaster that was Week 1 for Miami in an ugly loss to the Indianapolis Colts.
On Sunday, it didn’t matter what Miami did, Nicolette won the day with the other WAGs while she rocked a black ab-revealing Dolphins cropped top and matching pants on.
The Dolphins may not get many Ws this season on the scoreboard, but it’s clear Nicolette and the WAGs will be winning every game.
