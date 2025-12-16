Knicks Must Exploit Major Spurs Flaw in NBA Cup Final

The New York Knicks enter the NBA Cup Championship in Las Vegas as the hotter team, riding a dominant 132-120 semifinal victory over Orlando where Jalen Brunson torched the Magic for 40 points. Karl-Anthony Towns added 29 points.

San Antonio squeaked past Oklahoma City 111-109 to reach the final, but they've been masking serious defensive issues during Victor Wembanyama's absence.

Both teams enter with identical 18-7 records, but New York's offensive efficiency and San Antonio's defensive holes suggest this matchup heavily favors the Knicks. It's time for Brunson and company to capitalize on a Spurs team that simply can't defend at a championship level right now.

Spurs Rank Poor in Three-Point Defense

San Antonio's perimeter defense has been a disaster all season, ranking lower in the league while allowing opponents to drain nearly 40% of their three-point attempts. The Spurs' defensive rotations collapse too aggressively toward the paint, leaving shooters wide open on the wings. Without Wembanyama's rim protection, their supporting cast has failed to maintain discipline on the perimeter.​

The Knicks boast elite three-point threats in Brunson, Bridges, Anunoby and Hart who can punish these mistakes relentlessly. New York's 122.9 offensive rating over their last 10 games proves they're firing on all cylinders, and San Antonio's porous perimeter defense is begging to be exploited. The Knicks should launch early and often from deep, making the Spurs pay for every rotation error.​

San Antonio's Paint Protection Crisis Without Wembanyama

The numbers don't lie, San Antonio cannot defend without Wembanyama protecting the rim. Their 114 defensive rating during his absence exposes a team that surrendered over 130 points three times in 12 games. Every driver becomes dangerous when the French phenom isn't patrolling the paint.​

Dec 15, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) during practice prior to the Emirates NBA Cup championship at the T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Brunson's penetration ability and Towns' interior dominance should feast on this weakness. The Knicks need to attack the paint aggressively with pick-and-roll actions, forcing San Antonio into foul trouble while breaking down their already fragile defense.

Spurs Bench Production Ranks Dead Last in NBA

The Spurs' bench production ranks dead last in the league, averaging fewer than 40 points per game. Their starters carry the entire offensive load while reserves struggle to contribute meaningful scoring. The Lakers exposed this weakness in their recent matchup, and the Knicks must follow that blueprint.​​

When San Antonio's starters rest, New York needs to build momentum and extend leads. The Knicks' bench depth provides a massive advantage over a Spurs team relying almost entirely on their starting five.

