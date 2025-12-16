Bold Last-Minute Predictions for Knicks vs Spurs NBA Cup Final

The New York Knicks face the San Antonio Spurs tonight in the NBA Cup Championship at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Both teams enter at 18-7, seeking their first trophy in decades. With Victor Wembanyama returning from injury and Jalen Brunson riding high after a 40-point semifinal performance, this matchup promises fireworks. Here are our bold predictions for tonight's showdown.

Jeremy Brener, Staff Writer

The Knicks lucked out a little bit not to face the Oklahoma City Thunder, who won 24 of their first 25 games of the season. However, they still face a tough task when they take on the San Antonio Spurs, who have Victor Wembanyama returning to action after missing 12 games with a calf strain.

It remains to be seen if the Spurs will try to rest Wembanyama for a game that doesn't count towards the regular season record. But with a lot of money on the line, San Antonio will likely bring out all their reinforcements. Either way, the Knicks come into the game playing really good basketball, and Jalen Brunson should be able to lead them to victory.

Knicks 122, Spurs 116

Henry Brown, Staff Writer

The New York Knicks' run through the NBA Cup has been nothing short of cathartic for longtime fans looking for some big-game success, but they've got nothing on the chaos that's been going down out west. The San Antonio Spurs upset the Oklahoma City Thunder for a trip to the Cup championship game, where Victor Wembanyama and friends will meet Jalen Brunson's Knicks in Las Vegas.

I'm not as worried about the odd assortment of defenders New York has to throw at the Spurs' star as much as I am about who's going to defend San Antonio's trio of guards, as they lack the backcourt firepower to slow down De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, and Dylan Harper. As inspiring as it's been to watch the Knicks return to form as a true team-wide threat, I think the Spurs cap off the first of many Wembanyama-led runs with a victory.​​

Spurs 105, Knicks 98

Steven Simineri, Staff Writer

The Knicks have their hands full tonight with Victor Wembanyama and San Antonio's cast of young talent. As great as Wemby is, it will be the other guys who decide this game for the Spurs. Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby will have their hands full with rising young guards Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper.

The Spurs also have a solid collection of wings in veteran Harrison Barnes, Devin Vassell, Julian Champagnie, and Keldon Johnson. How the lineups fare when the Knicks go smaller with role players in the game will be key. The game might be lower-scoring than anticipated, but there'll be plenty of star power and fireworks. The Knicks will hold off the hungry Spurs in a tight finish.

Knicks 111, Spurs 105

The stage is set for a compelling championship clash between two franchises hungry for hardware. Whether the Knicks end their 52-year trophy drought or the Spurs begin a new dynasty under Wembanyama, tonight's NBA Cup final promises to deliver must-watch basketball.

