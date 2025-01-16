The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Jalen Green's gf Draya Michele's workout woes continue with barefoot treadmill run

The megainfluencer isn't letting anything get in the way of her wellness ahead of her 40th birthday.

Jul 18, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Media personality Draya Michele arrives for the 2018 ESPYS at Microsoft Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Jul 18, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Media personality Draya Michele arrives for the 2018 ESPYS at Microsoft Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Draya Michele is making her workouts happen this week — despite whatever snags she may hit.

Today, Draya — who is the girlfriend of Houston Rockets shooting guard Jalen Green — took to her Instagram Story to drop pictures from her gym session. However, she unfortunately did not have the right accouterments. As evidenced by the photos, the megainfluencer was wearing Ugg boots to the gym, for some reason, and therefore, had to hit the treadmill barefoot. 

Draya Michelle / Instagram
Draya Michele revealed she did a treadmill workout barefoot on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025 / Draya Michelle / Instagram

But not to worry. Draya made sure she sanitized the equipment before taking it for a spin. 

“Forgot my sneaks but I def hit the tread with a wipe,” she wrote in text overlaying one of the photos.

Another photo shows the Ugg boots, with Draya writing, “All I had was these.”

Draya Michele / Instagram
Draya Michele reveals she only brought Uggs to the gym on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025 / Draya Michele / Instagram

This isn’t the first time this past week where Draya’s wellness time was disrupted by some incident. Earlier this week, she spilled her coffee on the ground after a hot yoga session. She brushed it off, claiming she used too much creamer in her drink.

But nothing is going to break her stride, especially as she’s gearing up for her 40th birthday, which is in exactly a week from today.

So nevertheless, Draya is pushing through.

Alex Gonzalez
