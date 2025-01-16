Jalen Green's gf Draya Michele's workout woes continue with barefoot treadmill run
Draya Michele is making her workouts happen this week — despite whatever snags she may hit.
Today, Draya — who is the girlfriend of Houston Rockets shooting guard Jalen Green — took to her Instagram Story to drop pictures from her gym session. However, she unfortunately did not have the right accouterments. As evidenced by the photos, the megainfluencer was wearing Ugg boots to the gym, for some reason, and therefore, had to hit the treadmill barefoot.
But not to worry. Draya made sure she sanitized the equipment before taking it for a spin.
“Forgot my sneaks but I def hit the tread with a wipe,” she wrote in text overlaying one of the photos.
Another photo shows the Ugg boots, with Draya writing, “All I had was these.”
This isn’t the first time this past week where Draya’s wellness time was disrupted by some incident. Earlier this week, she spilled her coffee on the ground after a hot yoga session. She brushed it off, claiming she used too much creamer in her drink.
But nothing is going to break her stride, especially as she’s gearing up for her 40th birthday, which is in exactly a week from today.
So nevertheless, Draya is pushing through.
