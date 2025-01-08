Jalen Green's gf Draya Michele flexes thigh-high boots with LiAngelo Ball shout out
LiAngelo Ball’s hit rap song “Tweaker” has gone viral throughout the NBA and other sports. Now, Draya MIchele’s fit and shout out to Ball will as well.
The 39-year-old influencer and girlfriend of 22-year-old Houston Rockets star Jalen Green has already made waves with their 17-year age gap and by bringing her son who is also 22 courtside for a game.
The Basketball Wives LA star who crushes skimpy swimsuits and shows off her flexibility in a mind-bending yoga fit is now making big waves with her fire miniskirt and purple thigh-high boots on Instagram while captioning her post, “Bend that corner #whoa.”
RELATED: Jalen Green's girlfriend Draya Michele draws hair inspiration from Beyonce
The reference is to the chorus verse in “Tweaker” where LiAngelo says, “I might swerve, bend that corner, woah-woah.”
RELATED: Savannah James slays in prep schoolboy, tie-and-plaid fit in NYC without LeBron
Michele is no doubt bending that corner with a “whoa” look.
It’s also been a great year for Green who signed a three-year, $106 million contract extension with Houston, and is averaging 20.0 points and 4.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game.
Michele and Green began dating in August 2023 and haven’t slowed down despite the age gap and scrutiny.
Draya has 9.4 million followers on Instagram alone. Looks and shout outs like these are definitely a major reason.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
First Lady smokin’: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal rocks shoestring tank in all-black fit
WAG roar: Dan Campbell’s wife Holly stun in unique black fit at Lions-Vikings game
No. 1 Dunne: Livvy Dunne’s sister Julz’s gold LSU cowgirl fit, superfan antics win meet
Pure class: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia stuns in elegant low-cut dress
New shade of purple: WNBA star Cameron Brink wows in Unrivaled Lunar Owls uni