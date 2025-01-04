The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Jalen Green's gf Draya Michele suggestive luxury sweater is eye-popping courtside

The polarizing WAG took it to another level with a risque knitted sweater from famed designer Jean Paul Gaultier.

Matthew Graham

July 18, 2018: Draya Michele arrives for the 2018 ESPY Awards
July 18, 2018: Draya Michele arrives for the 2018 ESPY Awards / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Draya Michele knows how to get noticed with her NBA courtside fits.

That trend continued with an eye-popping high-end luxury ensemble by famed French haute couture designer Jean Paul Gautier. The self described designer and actress Michele, 39, originally known for "Basketball Wives LA" somehow made a midriff white-knitted sweater and high-waisted jeans suggestive hanging courtside at a Houston Rockets game as the girlfriend of Jalen Green, 22, with whom she has a baby daughter.

The fit was just posted on her Instagram page, but it was presumably for the Rockets game yesterday against the Boston Celtics, where they were handled easily at home by the reigning NBA champions, 109-86. Ime Udoka, the no-nonsense Rockets head coach, is the former coach of the Celtics. The team lately has "lost its wings."

Draya Michele
Draya Michele/Instagram

Draya Michele
Draya Michele/Instagram

Michele only captioned the post with a checkmark, assuming that means she was a huge fan of the look. The fashionista makes it all work, and it's rather obvious why The Athlete Lifestyle On SI blushed a little bit.

Draya Michele
Draya Michele/Instagram

The veteran WAG has three children. Kniko, 23, is older than her current boyfriend Green. Jru Scandrick, 8, she had with ex-fiancé and former Dallas Cowboys star Orlando Scandrick. Michele and Green have not revealed the name of their baby daughter, born last May.

Michele seems to have settled down with Green, and her fits always keep her in the spotlight, even white knitted sweaters.

Draya Michele, Jalen Green, Houston Rockets, NBA WAGs
Draya Michele/Instagram

