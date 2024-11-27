Jalen Green’s gf Draya Michele’s tiny swimsuit is NBA WAG winner
While her boyfriend Jalen Green is having a hot start to the NBA season, Draya Jackson is on pure fire with her fit game.
The 39-year-old influencer, actress and baby’s mama to the Houston Rockets star has been showing off her incredible looks, proving age is just a number. She recently slayed these cheeky tie-dye jeans on the court, flexed her abs in a fuzzy crop top, and had her revealing top blend into her artsy pants.
Draya just had a daughter with green on May 12 and looks absolutely stunning. In her latest post, the model and actress wore a jaw-dropping, tiny racy swimsuit that leaves little to the imagination.
That’s a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit-worthy pose right there. Pure fire.
It’s also been a great year for Green who signed a three-year, $106 million contract extension with Houston, and is averaging 18.2 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.
Draya and Green, 22, began dating in August 2023 and haven’t slowed down despite the age gap.
Draya has 9.4 million followers on Instagram for a reason. During her rise to fame, Draya dated R&B star Chris Brown and starred on the VH1 reality series Basketball Wives LA.
She also has several fashion lines including the swimwear line Mint Swim, Fine Ass Girls, and Beige & Coco. This latest swimsuit will be hard to top from any collection, however. Well done, Draya.
