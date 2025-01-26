Jalen Hurts rocks old school 'French beret' for Eagles-Commanders NFC showdown
Jalen Hurts has a lot of pressure on him today.
Philadelphia Eagles fans have not been happy with their QB1's play all season, yet they still find themselves in the NFC Championship Game against the Washington Commanders.
One thing that Philly fans can never call into question is his fashion game, which is always an A-plus.
His pregame fit lived up to the hype in a sleek tan suit with a long-sleeved black shirt, suitcase, and matching shoes. But it was the Kangol hat that screamed vintage 1990s/early 2000s Samuel L. Jackson that was the highlight of the ensemble.
Yes, it's a Kangol hat. Not a French beret, but it's still a fantastic accent that would fit in the streets of Paris.
On the field, Eagles fans hope that Hurts' knee holds up and he lives up to his $255 million contract, $180 million of it guaranteed. Not to mention that Commanders rookie sensation Jayden Daniels has played dramatically better than him in the NFL playoffs.
Let's hope for today, his game matches fashion.
