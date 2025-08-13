Why Jalen Hurts' amazing Shedeur Sanders gesture is huge surprise
Jalen Hurts is obsessed with Michael Jordan.
Not only is the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl MVP sponsored by the Jordan brand, but the insanely intense franchise quarterback likes to hold grudges and often seeks advice from the NBA GOAT, including having sit-down dinners on what it takes to be a generational talent that will be remembered forever.
So then it was extremely notable that the 27-year-old Hurts went out of his way to help polarizing Cleveland Browns rookie QB Shedeur Sanders get back to the locker room after injuring his oblique during the intrasquad practice before their preseason game on Saturday.
Here's why it's very surprising and speaks volumes.
No respect mantra
It's what Hurts lives by to prove all the doubters wrong, and after famously getting benched by Nick Saban for Tua Tagovailoa in the national championship game, the NFL second-round pick has always had a huge chip on his shoulder.
Heck, he made a "Love Hurts" ad campaign, with the Jordan brand naturally, after the Eagles won Super Bowl LIX and Hurts was named MVP, besting the two-time NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes in a blowout victory, including the dagger deep throw to DeVonta Smith to put the game away.
So Hurts probably has empathy for the most talked about fifth round pick of all time, since it's been a common refrain coming from Shedeur and his NFL legend father Deion Sanders: prove all the doubters wrong.
Surprising mentor for the known NFL killer
After a long chat with Shedeur, Hurts shared to The Athletic's Zach Berman, “I’m always there [for Shedeur]… giving my perspective on what I see and how I’ve gone about things. Ultimately, it takes a great deal of patience and hard work and a sense of resilience. You’ve got to want it. You’ve got to want it. I’m supporting him from where I am and wishing him nothing but the best with his opportunities.”
Hurts is known to be so serious, that he intimidates folks like NFL legends Peyton Manning and Cris Collinsworth when he walks into the room, with both agreeing they've never met a more serious human being.
Shedeur has always been knocked for not being serious enough, so if the promising 23 year old can take even a little bit of that "got to want it" attitude, then he truly has a chance to prove all the doubters wrong.
Until then, one is a the reigning Super Bowl MVP with the confidence and charisma of a franchise quarterback that's now chasing greatness. The other one is still fourth on the Browns' depth chart and has to prove that he can get on the field first.
Prove all the doubters wrong.
