Jared Goff’s wife Christen has baby in custom Lions ‘daddy' jersey at Browns
The Detroit Lions' cutest new fan made an appearance on Sunday for the matchup against the Cleveland Browns. Quarterback Jared Goff's wife, model Christen Harper Goff, brought the couple's new baby, Romy, down to the sidelines before kickoff.
Cameras at the game captured Harper Goff carrying baby Romy in an adorable custom Lions jersey. The baby-sized jersey has the No. 16 on it for her father, along with "Daddy" written on the back.
RELATED: Jared Goff’s wife Christen shares rare baby photos of Romy
Jared and Christen are first-time parents. They welcomed the baby this summer after celebrating a year of marriage.
A photo Harper Goff posted last week went viral for how the new dad held his baby. The model and content creator hasn't posted many photos of Jared holding the baby since Romy's birth in July but one of the photos in the new series included the Lions star holding her in his arms like a football.
RELATED: Before Christen Goff Stole Hearts on the Sidelines, She Sizzled on Shores With SI Swim
In February, Harper Goff posed for the fifth time for SportsIllustrated's Swimsuit Edition. She posed despite being pregnant and showed off her baby bump in six different bikinis.
RELATED: Christen Harper Goff celebrates baby bump in bikini that Jared loves
On Sunday, Jared Goff and the Lions are up against the 1-2 Browns. The former Rams star has his team above .500 at 2-1 after winning 38-30 against the Baltimore Ravens last week.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Captain America’s gal: Bryson DeChambeau girlfriend mystery continues at Ryder Cup
Run-a-way: Vanessa Bryant’s daughter Natalia matches Ciara’s stunning look modeling
What a view!: Livvy Dunne flexes new baller NYC apartment in casual tank-top selfie
Swiftie 2.0: Justin Herbert drops clue Madison Beer is girlfriend before Chargers game
SEC romance: LSU star confirms dating Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry in awkward timing