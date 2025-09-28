The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Jared Goff’s wife Christen has baby in custom Lions ‘daddy' jersey at Browns

Christen Goff is now making baby Romy a regular at Detroit Lions games.

Nikki Chavanelle

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff hugs his wife Christen Harper during warmups before the season opener against the Los Angeles Rams at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024.
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff hugs his wife Christen Harper during warmups before the season opener against the Los Angeles Rams at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Detroit Lions' cutest new fan made an appearance on Sunday for the matchup against the Cleveland Browns. Quarterback Jared Goff's wife, model Christen Harper Goff, brought the couple's new baby, Romy, down to the sidelines before kickoff.

Cameras at the game captured Harper Goff carrying baby Romy in an adorable custom Lions jersey. The baby-sized jersey has the No. 16 on it for her father, along with "Daddy" written on the back.

Jared and Christen are first-time parents. They welcomed the baby this summer after celebrating a year of marriage.

A photo Harper Goff posted last week went viral for how the new dad held his baby. The model and content creator hasn't posted many photos of Jared holding the baby since Romy's birth in July but one of the photos in the new series included the Lions star holding her in his arms like a football.

In February, Harper Goff posed for the fifth time for SportsIllustrated's Swimsuit Edition. She posed despite being pregnant and showed off her baby bump in six different bikinis.

On Sunday, Jared Goff and the Lions are up against the 1-2 Browns. The former Rams star has his team above .500 at 2-1 after winning 38-30 against the Baltimore Ravens last week.

NIKKI CHAVANELLE

Nikki Chavanelle has focused on football as a beat reporter, as well as a news desk writer, since 2015. An SMU graduate, she has covered her alma mater, Texas high school football, Arkansas Razorbacks sports, recruiting, national college football news and the NFL.

