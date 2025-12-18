Jaxson Dart's gf Marissa Ayers steals spotlight as ring girl for Jake Paul fight
Not many sports fans had ever heard of Marissa Ayers before the last couple of weeks.
That has started to change dramatically, at least for NFL and boxing fans, as the Instagram model and ring girl has started to increase her profile exponentially.
The 22-year old Alabama Crimson tide alum is assumed to be New York Giants heartthrob Jaxson Dart's girlfriend, hanging out at his NYC-area apartment together, going on romantic dinner dates, and meeting his mom, Kara, while they hung out together at one of his games recently.
Now the aspiring influencer is turning heads as the top ring girl for the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua Netflix fight, standing front and center directly behind the A-list influencer turned professional boxer at the face-off with the two-time heavyweight champion Joshua.
Paul, 28, a heavy underdog, was up to his usual antics with an extremely odd pose channeling who knows what, peacocking up to only the Olympic gold medalist's chest, but it got Joshua, 36, to crack and start laughing.
Ayers was the consummate professional, posing the entire time while all the shenanigans took place in front of her.
The IG model had allegedly been at Dart's digs all weekend for fun-filled Christmas adventures that she shared on her TikTok vlog, but now it's time put in the work for her day job.
Ayers is there as part of Paul's Most Valuable Promotions as well, and while the huge Netflix draw might might not be seen as a legitimate opponent against Joshua, he's laughing all the way to the bank as the promoter, splitting a purse that has been reported to be around $180 million, but the savvy marketer claims it's closer to $267 million.
The fight will be Friday night, Dec. 19, in Miami, Florida, and while Paul and Joshua will get most of the attention, Dart's new girlfriend might steal the spotlight yet again.
