Jay-Z flexes next-level watch with insane price tag to Cowboys-Commanders
When Jay-Z is in the stadium it’s definitely a game worth watching. While it was a crazy game in the nation’s capital between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders, it was the rapper and mogul’s actual watch that was worth viewing.
The 54-year-old music legend is worth an estimated $2.5 billion and has a wife worth around a billion. He could be one of the owners of these two NFL teams if he wanted. In fact, he did have a minority ownership stake in the Brooklyn Nets for nearly a decade that he sold in 2013.
With the Commanders an “It” team this year with rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, “Hova” was in the house to see what all the fuss was about. He strolled through wearing a show-stopping $230,000 new Cubitus 5821/a Tiffany&Co. stainless steel watch. Check it out.
While it wasn’t a Jake Paul seven-figures-level watch, it’s still as baller as can be.
Hey, when you got it like that, you can flex like that.
Jay-Z also got to see a great game with Dallas edging Washington, 34-26, that featured a 41-point combined fourth quarter explosion. It was great to see Jay-Z finding the time to take in the game with his insane watch.
