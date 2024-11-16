Livvy Dunne crushes black minidress with Jake Paul, Rubi Rose in fight night post
How do you top Jake Paul’s big night where he defeated Mike Tyson? Well, Livvy Dunne can try in another fire fit of hers.
Saturday night belonged to the 27-year-old Paul who defeated the 58-year-old Tyson at the home of the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, wearing the most expensive boxing outfit in history at $1 million and having girlfriend Jetta Leerdam stun in her fight night dress.
After the victory in the ring, Paul sprayed his “W” brand men’s body spray on for a promotion in front of “120 million” fans as Paul said who watched the fight. That’s great promotion right there, but so is viral LSU gymnast Dunne partnering with Paul on his brand.
RELATED: Sydney Thomas, viral Paul-Tyson ring girl, shares bombshell pics from event
The fifth-year college senior and 22-year-old Dunne has already been seen doing odd drugstore gymnastics and the full splits to promote the product. The best promotion, however, may have been a post on fight night from Dunne’s sister Julz Dunne, who dropped a photo of Livvy in a smoking hot black minidress standing with Paul with his spray, along with rapper Rubi Rose.
RELATED: Jake Paul’s insane $20 million Puerto Rico mansion, the ‘Taj MaPaul’
”Already smelling that W in the air.”
Paul knows how to sell a fight and sell a product. There’s a reason he just pulled in $40 million to beat up an old Tyson in front of over a hundred million eyeballs. Now, Paul will go back to doing what he does best: influencing. Tapping the likes of Dunne (and Rubi Rose) is just smart business.
While fight night belonged to Paul and all the craziness that occurred, Dunne’s black minidress can definitely steal some of that thunder back.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Fabulous life: Vanessa Bryant’s $10 million California mansion exudes luxury
Adorable duo: Ciara, son dance GloRilla song for Russell Wilson’s Steelers win
Speaking of…: Ciara’s white-hot fit has Vanessa Bryant dropping fire emojis
Stealth mode: Livvy Dunne’s pregame fit no one saw before ‘College GameDay’
First on fire: ESPN’s Molly Qerim ‘locked in’ leather miniskirt for glaring glam look