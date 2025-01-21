Jayden Daniels' mother has proud mom moment after QB's NFL milestone
Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders are preparing for an NFC Championship showdown with the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles after the star quarterback's incredible rookie campaign.
Daniels won the Heisman Trophy with the LSU Tigers after his final year in college and he picked up right where he left off in the NFL.
During the Commanders' upset win over the No. 1 seed Detroit Lions, Daniels recorded 299 yards passing with two touchdowns and 51 rushing yards.
The game moved Daniels' offensive yards total for the season to 5,113 including the playoffs, surpassing former Indianapolis Colts star Andrew Luck for the most offensive yards for a rookie.
Daniels mother, Regina Jackson, celebrated his milestone on social media with a proud mom moment.
"That's my boy!" Ms. Jackson wrote.
Daniels, who is the clear front-runner to win the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award, finished the regular season throwing for 3,568 yards, 25 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. He added 891 yards and six scores on the ground.
The Commanders and Eagles will face off in the NFC Championship at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, January 26 at 3:00 p.m. ET.
The winner will advance to take on the AFC Champion -- which will be decided when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium -- in Super Bowl LIX at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday, February 9.
