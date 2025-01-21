The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Jayden Daniels' mother has proud mom moment after QB's NFL milestone

Regina Jackson, the mother of Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, proudly shouted out the QB after an NFL rookie milestone.

Josh Sanchez

Jayden Daniels stands on the red carpet ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Jayden Daniels stands on the red carpet ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders are preparing for an NFC Championship showdown with the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles after the star quarterback's incredible rookie campaign.

Daniels won the Heisman Trophy with the LSU Tigers after his final year in college and he picked up right where he left off in the NFL.

During the Commanders' upset win over the No. 1 seed Detroit Lions, Daniels recorded 299 yards passing with two touchdowns and 51 rushing yards.

The game moved Daniels' offensive yards total for the season to 5,113 including the playoffs, surpassing former Indianapolis Colts star Andrew Luck for the most offensive yards for a rookie.

Daniels mother, Regina Jackson, celebrated his milestone on social media with a proud mom moment.

Regina Jackson, Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders, NFL Playoffs
Regina Jackson / Instagram

"That's my boy!" Ms. Jackson wrote.

Daniels, who is the clear front-runner to win the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award, finished the regular season throwing for 3,568 yards, 25 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. He added 891 yards and six scores on the ground.

Jayden Daniels, mom Regina Jackson, Washington Commanders
Regina Jackson/Instagram

Jayden Daniels, mom Regina Jackson, Washington Commanders
Regina Jackson/Instagram

The Commanders and Eagles will face off in the NFC Championship at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, January 26 at 3:00 p.m. ET.

The winner will advance to take on the AFC Champion -- which will be decided when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium -- in Super Bowl LIX at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday, February 9.

