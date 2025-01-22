Jayden Daniels Explains Calm, Cool Demeanor Ahead of NFC Championship vs. Eagles
Jayden Daniels stays ready for the moment. As his Washington Commanders upset the Detroit Lions in the divisional round to advance to the NFC championship game, the rookie quarterback's unshakable confidence never left his side.
Legendary quarterback and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, who was on the microphone for the game in Detroit, recently complimented Daniels's confidence and poise. As Daniels gets ready to play for a shot at the Super Bowl in his rookie season, the question still stands: How does he stay so cool in any moment, especially during his first year in the NFL?
Daniels's own coach, Dan Quinn, compared him to the "Terminator" because he's always dialed in on the sideline. Daniels recently explained why he's always ready, no matter the moment.
"For me, football is fun and it's like a safe haven," Daniels said to reporters during a press conference Wednesday via the Washington Commanders and NFL on Fox. "Everything that I've been through personally in my life, I'm not really going out there and stressing about the moment because at the end of the day I get to do what I love each and every week, win, lose or draw.
"It's just a blessing to be one of those kids that are able to fulfill their dream and live out their dream of playing on Sundays in the NFL."
Daniels and the Commanders are preparing to play the Philadelphia Eagles for the NFC championship Sunday at 3 p.m. ET. It's Washington's first trip to the conference championship since the 1991 season. But even that pressure won't rattle Daniels. He'll just head onto the field and have fun with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.