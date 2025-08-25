The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Jayson Tatum’s drastic new hairstyle shocks Celtics teammate Jaylen Brown

The Boston All-Star was a groomsman at another NBA player’s wedding and showed up with a dramatic new look.

Jayson Tatum is still recovering from the Achilles injury that will likely sideline the Boston Celtics star all of next season. He decided it was time for a change to his hair while rehabbing.

The 27-year-old Tatum ruptured his right Achilles in Game 4 of the second round of the playoffs vs. the New York Knicks. He was coming off winning his first NBA championship the year before and had hoped to help Boston repeat.

Tatum always takes a lot of abuse from trolls and Celtics haters like his for his rap battle with Jimmy Fallon. He also got roasted over his shocking tattoo of himself after winning the title. Or just his fit like his overalls and Timberlands fit entrance in New York before Game 3 of that same series.

He’s sure to take heat and praise no matter what he does, and his new hairstyle is no different. Tatum appeared at Los Angeles Clippers’ Bradley Beal’s wedding as a groomsman sporting braids in his hair.

His teammate Jaylen Brown even was in disbelief with Tatum’s new appearance, saying “JT got braids? Nah, that’s crazy… JT just doing anything now.”

Another offseason and another change for Tatum — although this one isn’t permanent ink.

