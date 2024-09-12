Jayson Tatum roasted for rap-battle with Jimmy Fallon (VIDEO)
The summer started with Jayson Tatum helping to lead the Boston Celtics to an NBA record 18th franchise championship. Since then, it hasn’t all gone as planned.
Tatum figured to play an essential role on Team USA for the Olympics, but barely saw the floor. Even his mom had to complain about the lack of playing time. Regardless, he has a gold medal to show for his participation.
Then his Kobe Bryant tribute tattoo didn’t go over too well with fans.
RELATED: Angel Reese has hilarious response to viral straw-drinking Gatorade video
A trip to China to promote Jordan Brand featured a viral moment on the court he’d like to forget.
The NBA All-Star recently released his first book, a children’s book titled “Baby Dunks-a-Lot: A Picture Book”. The description on Amazon reads, “Inspired by Jayson Tatum’s life as both an NBA superstar and a loving dad, this laugh-out-loud picture book is the story of what happens when a tot becomes an NBA teammate.” It’s quite an accomplishment for Tatum and should be recognized as such. The 26-year-old promoted his book on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”, and while on he had a rap battle with Fallon.
While it’s certainly a great accomplishment and is for the children, fans will be fans and social media wasn’t too kind to Tatum for his rapping skills.
RELATED: Tristan Thompson's son Prince, 7, looks just like him in rare new pic
The mic drop was at least good at the end after he ripped off, “Got my first ring and Another gold medal.” Tatum should be proud of his accomplishments. There’s always going to be haters out there when you’re on top, but his future is definitely in basketball, not rap.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Big number game: How much is Livvy Dunne’s empire worth?
On the prowl: Livvy Dunne slays in tiger-print boots, miniskirt for LSU game (PHOTOS)
Cuteness: Steph Curry, wife Ayesha, kids family photos mind-blowing evolution
Dynamic duo: Gabby Thomas, Sunisa Lee side-by-side stunner at NYFW (PHOTO)
Fire-alert: WNBA’s Nika Muhl’s miniskirt, bikini top fit causes ‘heat advisory’ (PHOTOS)