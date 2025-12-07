Jet’s Quincy Williams' extreme Joker Batman look fails miserably in blowout loss

New York Jets’ linebacker Quincy Williams decided to take the competition to a whole other level Sunday when he turned heads in a full Joker makeup look in a bold statement that ended in an embarrassing blowout loss against the Miami Dolphins, 34-10.

Williams, 29, may have overestimated the Jets today when he stepped out in full Batman villain mode, mimicking the early iconic 2000s Heath Ledger look.

NFL New York Jets linebacker Quincy Williams | Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Fans were stunned when the New York Jets Instagram account posted a series of photos to social media Sunday morning, indicating a wicked competition between the Jets and the Dolphins.

The Jets' IG caption read, “why so serious? 🃏", and many users had plenty of jokes given the final score.

Williams can be seen in the post, grinning from ear to ear and confidently dusting off his jacket, indicating a subtle gesture that the Jets were ready to bring on the competition today.

While this moment was meant to project a sense of swagger, fans trolled Williams running straight to the comment section saying, “So they’ve only won what one game and they think they hot..,” one user wrote. It's actually three wins, but you get the point.

The Alabama native and 2023 First-team All-Pro selection may have been a little too quick with the confidence after the post resulted in a major loss against the Dolphins.

Jets LB Quincy Williams arrived to the game as the Joker 👀



The Jets are wearing their "Gotham City Football" Rivalries uniforms today 🔥 pic.twitter.com/KLG6wtaWcm — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) December 7, 2025

Williams' Joker ensemble was seemingly tied into the Jet’s Gotham City themed rivalry uniforms they wore today, but fans were unimpressed as commenters pointed out the team’s lack of success this season.

Another user wrote, "Keep in mind he drove to the jets facility like this." Presumably Williams didn't put it back on postgame.

New York Jets linebacker Quincy Williams (56) gives high-fives to fans after Gang Green who their final game of the season, 32-20, Sunday January 5, 2025, in East Rutherford. | Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

