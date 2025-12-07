Jets bust Zach Wilson’s wife Nicolette stuns in fur coat for QB’s New York return

Zach Wilson met his wife Nicolette when he was the quarterback of the New York Jets. On Sunday, they returned with the Miami Dolphins to face the team he was a draft bust for. That wasn’t the storyline, though, as Nicolette’s stunning fur coat stole the show.

Wilson, 26, was the second overall pick by the Jets in the 2021 NFL Draft out of the BYU Cougars. He, unfortunately, never lived up to his expectations and is now only the third-string quarterback in Miami after he spent one season with the Denver Broncos last year where he didn’t even see the field.

One good thing to come out of his time with the Jets was he met Nicolette in 2022 as she worked when she worked in fashion in NYC. They’d marry this past summer where she absolutely crushed her dress.

She’s also been a fit hit on Dolphins game days like her head-turning look from the game in Spain, and this one below.

While back in the Big Apple, Nicolette rocked an elite fur coat walking around the city.

Nicolette Wilson/Instagram

Nicolette Wilson/Instagram

No doubt, she’ll be rocking something fierce at MetLife Stadium today as well.

Zach Wilson may be returning to New York as his team plays the Jets, but his wife was definitely the storyline beforehand.

Nicolete Dellanno/Instagram

