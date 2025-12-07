Aaron Glenn Makes Blunt Admission After Jets' Embarrassing Week 14 Loss
The New York Jets have been one of the worst teams in the league this season. Their struggles came to a new peak in Week 14 as they were dominated by the division rival Miami Dolphins.
The Dolphins came into the contest as an overlooked team in the AFC, as they're not a playoff contender at this point. But the Dolphins looked like a powerhouse when they matched up against the Jets.
New York couldn't move the ball for the first 28 minutes of game time, as it took them almost half an hour to secure a first down. At that point, the Dolphins were leading by multiple touchdowns.
A huge special teams touchdown by Isaiah Williams gave the Jets some hope, but it wasn't enough to turn the tide in their direction.
Aaron Glenn takes the blame for embarrassing Jets loss to Dolphins
The Jets lost Tyrod Taylor early in the game and had to turn to Brady Cook as their quarterback. Cook struggled mightily and the Jets lost the game 34 to 10. The offense couldn't find the end zone and the defense struggled to stop Miami's offense.
After the game, Jets head coach Aaron Glenn took a lot of the blame for the loss.
"This game was definitely disappointing. Really hard to try and put this in words," Glenn said after the Jets' embarrassing loss to the Dolphins. "I didn't have these guys ready to play."
Glenn has taken a lot of blame this season. Often times, it seems like the Jets aren't ready to play when the game kicks off. They're often overmatched by opposing teams regardless on which team it is and this comes back on the coaching staff.
Glenn's in his first year as a head coach, so he deserves a bit of slack, but this level of preparation and performance can't continue for long. The talented football coach will likely find himself out of a job if he continues on like this deep into next season.
