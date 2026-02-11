Johnny Weir Raises Eyebrows in Crazy Sheer Black Fit at Winter Olympics

Johnny Weir and his counterpart on NBC Tara Lipinski have been a hit these Olympic Games. While they are no longer competing in figure skating, they are rocking their fits and having fun. Weir’s latest look certainly raised some eyebrows.

Lipinski, 43, retired from amateur figure skating in 1998 after she took home gold in the Nagano Olympics the same year at age 15. Weir, meanwhile, now 41, has been retired from competitive skating since 2013. The three-time national champion never medaled in the Olympics but was always a fan favorite, and certainly knows how to stun with his unique sense of style.

RELATED: NBC’s Tara Lipinski’s Stunning Red Dress Upstages Johnny Weir’s Crazy Green Fit

Feb 17, 2014; Sochi, RUSSIA; NBC figure skating commentators Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski prior to the ice dance free dance program during the Sochi 2014 Olympic Winter Games at Iceberg Skating Palace. | Jeff Swinger-Imagn Images

The figure skating experts have been posting lots from the Games in Italy like their matching silver fits, and their lip-syncing fun.

RELATED: Tiny Tara Lipinski Pops Out of Johnny Weir’s Jacket Before Ilia Malinin Olympic Skate

Weir’s latest fit causes stir

Weir’s latest black sheer fit is sure to turn some heads as he had some fun again on Instagram.

Weir is always going to do Weir things and fits.

What are Weir and Lipinski doing nowadays?

Besides working for NBC, they both are star in Peacock's reality series The Traitors.

Lipinski is married to TV producer Todd Kapostasy since 2017. Weir was married to lawyer Victor Voronov in 2011, but divorced in 2014.

Jan 27, 2015; Phoenix, AZ, USA; NBC correspondents Tara Lipinski (left) and Johnny Weir (right) in attendance during media day for Super Bowl XLIX at US Airways Center. | Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

California dreamin’: Drake Maye’s Wife Ann Michael Slays Super Bowl-Bound Fit

On the move: James Harden's Girlfriend Paije In Spotlight After Trade To Cavs

Shake it off: Travis Kelce Says ‘We’re Good’ After Taylor Swift Chair Mishap

Mama’s mojo: Shedeur Sanders’ Mom Pilar Stuns in Black Leather at Pro Bowl

Nashville noise: Robert Saleh's Wife Steals Spotlight in Titans-Blue Fit with 8 Kids, Hubby

Going for gold: Jake Paul’s Fiancée Jutta Turns Heads in Olympic Fit, Private Jet Flex