NBC’s Tara Lipinski’s Stunning Red Dress Upstages Johnny Weir’s Crazy Green Fit

It was a big night on the ice at the Winter Olympics with the men’s figure skating short program and the buzz around Ilia Malinin. Tara Lipinski’s dress alongside Johnny Weir’s green fit may be the talk of the day, though.

Lipinski, 43, retired from amateur figure skating in 1998 after she took home gold in the Nagano Olympics the same year at age 15. Weir, meanwhile, now 41, has been retired from competitive skating since 2013. The three-time national champion never medaled in the Olympics but was always a fan favorite, and certainly knows how to stun with his unique sense of style.

Jan 27, 2015; Phoenix, AZ, USA; NBC correspondents Tara Lipinski (right) and Johnny Weir (left) in attendance during media day for Super Bowl XLIX at US Airways Center. | Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

Now they work side-by-side as NBC commentators for the figure skating Winter Olympics events along with Terry Gannon.

The pair just caused a stir with matching sparkly fits at the Milano Cortina Games, and had some fun lip syncing and dancing.

While the “Quad God” Malinin did his thing on the ice finishing first after the short program that had the announcer’s gushing over him, it was Lipinski’s small dress and Weir’s unique green look that we are talking about. They wrote, “Love us a matching set.”

No doubt, they’ll continue to shine as the Olympics go on.

What are Weir and Lipinski doing nowadays?

Besides working for NBC, they both are star in Peacock's reality series The Traitors.

Lipinski is married to TV producer Todd Kapostasy since 2017. Weir was married to lawyer Victor Voronov in 2011, but divorced in 2014.

Apr 2, 2014; Washington, USA; Johnny Weir (left) and Tara Lipinski (right) on the red carpet before the United States Olympic Committee's Best of U.S. Awards Show at Warner Theater. | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

