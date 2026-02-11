NBC’s Tara Lipinski’s Stunning Red Dress Upstages Johnny Weir’s Crazy Green Fit
It was a big night on the ice at the Winter Olympics with the men’s figure skating short program and the buzz around Ilia Malinin. Tara Lipinski’s dress alongside Johnny Weir’s green fit may be the talk of the day, though.
Lipinski, 43, retired from amateur figure skating in 1998 after she took home gold in the Nagano Olympics the same year at age 15. Weir, meanwhile, now 41, has been retired from competitive skating since 2013. The three-time national champion never medaled in the Olympics but was always a fan favorite, and certainly knows how to stun with his unique sense of style.
Now they work side-by-side as NBC commentators for the figure skating Winter Olympics events along with Terry Gannon.
The pair just caused a stir with matching sparkly fits at the Milano Cortina Games, and had some fun lip syncing and dancing.
While the “Quad God” Malinin did his thing on the ice finishing first after the short program that had the announcer’s gushing over him, it was Lipinski’s small dress and Weir’s unique green look that we are talking about. They wrote, “Love us a matching set.”
No doubt, they’ll continue to shine as the Olympics go on.
What are Weir and Lipinski doing nowadays?
Besides working for NBC, they both are star in Peacock's reality series The Traitors.
Lipinski is married to TV producer Todd Kapostasy since 2017. Weir was married to lawyer Victor Voronov in 2011, but divorced in 2014.
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.