Jordan Chiles' mom Gina gushes over Olympic champion's major honor
Olympic champion Jordan Chiles was a star at the 2024 Paris Olympics and wasted no time making her impact felt in her return to the UCLA Bruins gymnastics team.
Now, she's back on the world stage with another major honor.
On Thursday, February 20, Chiles was announced as one of TIME Magazine's Women of the Year. WNBA MVP A'ja WIlson was among the other 12 women to receive recognition.
After the news went public, Chiles mother, Gina Chiles, celebrated the news on social media.
"My babygirl is TIME Women of the year... Like on the cover y'all," she wrote on X. "When God lines it all out- He shows out!! I mean... this is INCREDIBLE!! By the way- A'ja & Jordan are the same person... lol... just different altitudes."
In the feature, Chiles briefly discusses the bronze medal controversy at the 2024 Paris Olympics which led to her being stripped of the medal.
"At the beginning, it was hard. It was something that I had to just push through and see where it would go. I'm in college now, and I have the ability to perform my life away at UCLA," Chiles told the magazine. "People are always coming to me and just being like, 'You're always gonna be loved.' So I'm now just able to take what I have, let everybody do the outside work, and just push myself forward."
Since the Olympics, Chiles has been announced as a rookie model for the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, was gifted a Chanel bag from rapper Megan Thee Stallion, and has been delivering stunning looks at Houston Rockets games throughout the NBA season.
During her previous two years as a member of the UCLA gymnastics team, Chiles won two Pac-12 titles and two NCAA championships.
This season, she is reminding everyone why she is an Olympic champion.
