JJ McCarthy's fiancée Katya Kuropas stuns in adorable bday note to Vikings QB
Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy had his NFL rookie campaign hampered due to injuries and a career year by journeyman quarterback Sam Darnold.
Despite starting his professional career off slow, the former first-round pick, and national champion winner with the Michigan Wolverines, is still viewed as the man of the future for the Minnesota offense.
One person who has never doubted his ability is his high school sweetheart and fiancée Katya Kuropas.
This week, Kuropas took to social media to share an adorable birthday tribute to the star quarterback as he celebrates his 22nd birthday.
"Happy birthday to my most favorite person in the world. I love you to the moon & stars," she wrote.
McCarthy and Kuropas have been dating since high school at Nazareth Academy in la Grange Park, Illinois.
After more than five years of dating, McCarthy proposed in January 2024, after the Wolverines won the national championship in his final collegiate season.
The couple began dating in 2018, and Kuropas has been supporting McCarthy and been by his side throughout his entire run at Michigan.
McCarthy posted a tribute to Kuropas in October 2023 to celebrate their five-year anniversary.
"1,825 days with the love of my life but a million moments that will be remembered and cherished for the rest of my life," McCarthy wrote. “I couldn’t be more grateful for who you are and everything you do! You make me the best version of myself and it has been a complete blessing to continually watch you grow into the amazing woman you are."
Don't expect to see Kuropas going anywhere as he prepares for his sophomore season in the NFL.
