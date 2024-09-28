SI

Karl-Anthony Towns Sent Simple Tweet Moments Before Trade to Knicks

Towns had spent the first nine seasons of his NBA career in Minnesota.

Tim Capurso

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns reacts after being called for a foul during the third quarter against the Dallas Mavericks in game four of the Western Conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center.
Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns reacts after being called for a foul during the third quarter against the Dallas Mavericks in game four of the Western Conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

With training camp around the corner and the start of the regular season on the horizon, the New York Knicks and Minnesota Timberwolves authored a stunning, late-night blockbuster trade on Friday night.

The Knicks agreed to a deal to acquire center Karl-Anthony Towns from the Timberwolves in exchange for forward Julius Randle, guard Donte DiVincenzo and a first-round draft pick via the Detroit Pistons. The Athletic's Shams Charania, who was first to report the deal, added that a third team, the Charlotte Hornets, received guard/forward DaQuan Jeffries, draft compensation and salary from the Knicks in the Towns deal.

Moments before Charania reported the deal, Towns, the big fish in the trade, took to X (formerly Twitter) and posted a simple tweet.

Clearly, Towns was tipped off by his agent, or a member of either the Knicks or Timberwolves organizations, about the deal. Or he wasn't—and was just as surprised as the rest of us.

Could it be shock that the only franchise he's ever known, which, by the way, signed him to a four-year super max contract extension worth $224 million just two years ago, suddenly jettisoned him on the heels of the club's run to the Western Conference finals this past May?

Uneasiness about playing in the dog-eat-dog New York media environment? Relief that he was dealt to a team like the Knicks that has a chance to contend for a title?

Any and all—or none—of these reactions are possible. It's impossible to know what he's actually thinking here.

What's perhaps most interesting is the fact that Towns felt whatever emotions he was feeling strongly enough to post a tweet even before the trade was reported.

In nine NBA seasons, Towns has averaged 22.9 points, 10.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game while shooting 39.8 percent from beyond the arc.

More of the Latest Around the NBA

feed

Published |Modified
Tim Capurso
TIM CAPURSO

Tim Capurso is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in November 2023, he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, college football and NFL coverage. A lifelong Yankees and Giants fan, Capurso grew up just outside New York City and now lives near Philadelphia. When he's not writing, he enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with his family, including his three-legged cat Willow, who, unfortunately, is an Eagles fan.

Home/NBA