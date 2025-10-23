The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Jordyn Woods stuns in sparkly Karl-Anthony Towns Knicks custom fit in home selfie

The girlfriend of the Knicks All-Star starts the NBA season off with a winning look.

Jordyn Woods arrives at the PrettyLittleThing X Kappa Launch Party in Los Angeles.
Jordyn Woods arrives at the PrettyLittleThing X Kappa Launch Party in Los Angeles. / IMAGO / NurPhoto

The NBA season is back, and that means so is Karl-Anthony Towns’ girlfriend Jordyn Woods in stunning New York Knicks fits.

The Knicks tipped off the season on Wednesday night with a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden where Towns had 19 points and 11 rebounds to start his second season in New York.

In the offseason, Woods and Towns “recharged” with a tropical vacation, and then she crushed a next-level cowgirl fit at a Beyoncé concert.

Last season, Woods was on fire with looks like this all-white stunner, and her custom KAT jeans for another game, and the look below.

Jordyn Woods
A Woods fit from last season. / Jordyn Woods/Instagram

None of them compared to her sparkly Towns look on Wednesday night , however.

It made for the perfect selfie, too.

Jordyn Woods
Jordyn Woods/Instagram

The couple has been embraced by New Yorkers and has embraced the New York life after Towns was traded to the Knicks from the Minnesota Timberwolves. We’ve seen them at New York Yankees games, and posing with New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Jordyn Woods, Ciara, Russell Wilson
Karl-Anthony Towns, Jordyn Woods, Ciara, Russell Wilson / Jordyn Woods/Instagram

Towns and Woods have been dating since 2020.

Towns helped lead the Knicks one win away from making the NBA Finals last season. He hopes this is the year they break through with Woods rebooting him on.

Jordyn Woods, Karl-Anthony Towns
Jordyn Woods/Instagram

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

