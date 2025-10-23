Jordyn Woods stuns in sparkly Karl-Anthony Towns Knicks custom fit in home selfie
The NBA season is back, and that means so is Karl-Anthony Towns’ girlfriend Jordyn Woods in stunning New York Knicks fits.
The Knicks tipped off the season on Wednesday night with a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden where Towns had 19 points and 11 rebounds to start his second season in New York.
In the offseason, Woods and Towns “recharged” with a tropical vacation, and then she crushed a next-level cowgirl fit at a Beyoncé concert.
RELATED: Jordyn Woods reveals life hack which has done 'wonders' for her skin
Last season, Woods was on fire with looks like this all-white stunner, and her custom KAT jeans for another game, and the look below.
None of them compared to her sparkly Towns look on Wednesday night , however.
It made for the perfect selfie, too.
The couple has been embraced by New Yorkers and has embraced the New York life after Towns was traded to the Knicks from the Minnesota Timberwolves. We’ve seen them at New York Yankees games, and posing with New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara.
Towns and Woods have been dating since 2020.
Towns helped lead the Knicks one win away from making the NBA Finals last season. He hopes this is the year they break through with Woods rebooting him on.
