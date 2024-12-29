The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Jordyn Woods rocks out at White House in Olivia Pope-inspired business suit

The 27-year-old mega-influencer surprised her family and boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns with a tour of the White House.

Alex Gonzalez

Jordyn Woods attends Azazie Midsummer Soiree Event in Los Angeles, California, August 6, 2024.
Jordyn Woods attends Azazie Midsummer Soiree Event in Los Angeles, California, August 6, 2024. / BauerGriffin INSTARimages via IMAGO

Jordyn Woods is more than “just a girl” — but that won’t stop her from rocking out in political fashion.

Jordan Woods at 'Mufasa' premiere in December 2024 / IMAGO / Future Image

Today, Woods — who is the girlfriend of New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns — paid a visit to the White House in Washington, D.C. During her time there, she channeled famed “Scandal” character Olivia Pope — made famous by actress Kerry Washington — dressed in a flowing, white business suit.

In a video shared to her Instagram Story, the 27-year-old mega-influencer poses behind a podium in the briefing room of the White House. In the background, No Doubt’s hit single “Just a Girl” plays, as Woods dances and bops her head to the music.

It appears Woods is enjoying a family day out in D.C. In a reel shared to her Instagram page, she shared that she actually surprised her family and Towns with a tour of the White House.

It’s been an eventful holiday season for Woods, who slayed this Christmas Day in a festive low cut red sweater, matching heels, and white slacks at Madison Square Garden, cheering on the Knicks as they took on the San Antonio Spurs.

As 2024 comes to a close, this year will be one that Woods — who, earlier this year, launched her music career — won’t soon forget.

Dec 25, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) argues with an official in the third quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden. / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

