Jordyn Woods rocks out at White House in Olivia Pope-inspired business suit
Jordyn Woods is more than “just a girl” — but that won’t stop her from rocking out in political fashion.
Today, Woods — who is the girlfriend of New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns — paid a visit to the White House in Washington, D.C. During her time there, she channeled famed “Scandal” character Olivia Pope — made famous by actress Kerry Washington — dressed in a flowing, white business suit.
In a video shared to her Instagram Story, the 27-year-old mega-influencer poses behind a podium in the briefing room of the White House. In the background, No Doubt’s hit single “Just a Girl” plays, as Woods dances and bops her head to the music.
It appears Woods is enjoying a family day out in D.C. In a reel shared to her Instagram page, she shared that she actually surprised her family and Towns with a tour of the White House.
It’s been an eventful holiday season for Woods, who slayed this Christmas Day in a festive low cut red sweater, matching heels, and white slacks at Madison Square Garden, cheering on the Knicks as they took on the San Antonio Spurs.
As 2024 comes to a close, this year will be one that Woods — who, earlier this year, launched her music career — won’t soon forget.
