Hailee Steinfeld hailed Bills’ ‘new queen’ in hilarious Josh Allen Buffalo billboard
Hailee Steinfeld has been embraced by the Buffalo community since she’s been together with Josh Allen.
The newly engaged actress and the Buffalo Bills quarterback are the toast of the town after Allen’s brilliant MVP-worthy season where he and teammates acknowledge the role Steinfeld had in helping Allen this season.
Steinfeld has shown she loves being part of Bills Mafia as well while at games, and even went on the road for a game in Los Angeles where she posed with Allen in a rare public photo together in an ab-revealing midriff fit. She’s even been amongst the people shopping at a Buffalo Wegmans and posing for a picture, and out with Allen on a couple’s date night for cocktails and dinner.
RELATED: Josh Allen’s girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld turns up the heat in shoestring tank top
A new billboard shows just how beloved the couple has become that CBS reporter Tracy Woodson shared. It reads, “The Queen City has a new queen,” and in smaller print “Congratulations, Josh and Hailee” from the Delaware North company in Buffalo.
Allen and the Bills start the playoffs on Sunday at Highmark Stadium vs. the Denver Broncos. Steinfeld will likely be in attendance to support her man, but is there with a heavy heart as her “home” Los Angeles is being ravaged by the devastating wildfires. She penned a heartfelt note for those affected on her Beau Society newsletter for fans on Friday.
She will certainly have the support of the Bills crowd and lots of love in the Queen City for their new queen.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
No rival: Cameron Brink crushes miniskirt fit for night out with WNBA Unrivaled stars
Almost perfect: Livvy Dunne shares awesome angle of LSU beam slay in sparkly leotard
Snake eyes: Vanessa Bryant drops amazing new Kobes with ode to ‘Mamba’ legend
QB1-WAG worthy: Zach Wilson’s fiancée Nicolette outshines Izzy Nix in knee-high boots
One Pride: Dan Campbell’s wife posts sweet family pic with sweeter note to Lions ‘peeps’