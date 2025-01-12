The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Josh Allen rocks F1 bestie’s hoodie brand for Bills-Broncos NFL playoff fit

Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen pulled up to Highmark Stadium repping his F1 bestie Daniel Ricciardo.

Josh Sanchez

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen warms up before a game against the Denver Broncos in an AFC Wild Card game.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen warms up before a game against the Denver Broncos in an AFC Wild Card game. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills kick off their NFL Playoff campaign with an AFC Wild Card showdown against the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium.

For the big game, Allen pulled up to the stadium representing his Formula 1 driving bestie Daniel Ricciardo. The bromance started when the two were introduced by their agents at the Monaco Grand Prix in 2019.

Allen went viral after being spotted entering Highmark in his wearing his" Danny Ric Enchanté FEA sweatshirt".

Allen was all smiles.

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills, NFL Playoffs, Daniel Ricciardo
Buffalo Bills/X

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills, NFL Playoffs, Daniel Ricciardo
Buffalo Bills/X

The gunslinger and F1 driver have also appeared together in a Beats by Dre commercial.

This season, Allen has put together an MVP-worth campaign. Allen has thrown for 3,731 yards, 28 touchdowns, and six interceptions while adding 531 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground.

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bill
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen takes the field before the AFC Wild Card game against the Denver Broncos. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The Bills and Broncos are set to kickoff at 1:00 p.m. ET at Highmark Stadium.

The game will air live on CBS, with live streaming on Paramount+. If the Bills win, they will face Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in the Divisional Round of the postseason in a game that could feature the league's top two NFL MVP candidates.

