Bills heiress Jessica Pegula hypes up father Terry, Buffalo before NFL Playoffs
American tennis star Jessica Pegula is fresh off of a runner-up appearance at the Adelaide International to kick off her 2025 season, and now she's gearing up for the first Grand Slam of the year, the Australian Open, in Melbourne.
But, while Pegula is in the Land Down Under, she's sending her support back home to father Terry and the Buffalo Bills, who kick off their run in the NFL Playoffs on Sunday afternoon against the division-rival Denver Broncos.
In the wee hours of the morning, Pegula took to social media to send a message of support back home to Bills Mafia.
"Sending good vibes from [Australia]," the World No. 7 wrote on Instagram.
The Bills host the Broncos with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET -- or 5:00 a.m. Melbourne time, so Pegula will have to wake up bright and early.
The Australian Open kicked off on January 6, 2025, with the qualifying rounds, and will run through January 26.
Pegula, who enters the tournament as the No. 7 seed, will hit the court in the early hours of the morning on Monday, January 12. She will face 18-year-old Maya Joint, who will be the local favorite, on the court at John Cain Arena.
It has yet to be announced if Pegula will participate in doubles.
