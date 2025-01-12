The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Bills jokester WR Mack Hollins dresses as iconic cartoon character in frigid Buffalo

Mack Hollins is a unique man, and the Buffalo Bills wide receiver proved it again ahead of the team's NFL Playoff showdown against the Broncos.

Josh Sanchez

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Mack Hollins warms up before a game against the Miami Dolphins.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Mack Hollins warms up before a game against the Miami Dolphins.
In this story:

It is gameday for the Buffalo Bills as the team kicks off its 2025 NFL Playoff run. Bills Mafia and wide receiver Mack Hollins are ready to go.

Hollins, who has made a name for himself as a unique man, showed up more than ready for the moment.

The jokester wideout previously pulled up to a snowy Bills game barefoot and dressed as a mad scientist, and went viral for his "chocolate water" which is M&M's soaking in a bottle of water.

For Wild Card Weekend against the Denver Broncos, Hollins again has the internet buzzing.

Hollins pulled up to the stadium dressed as an iconic cartoon character, Fred Flinstone, with a Bills horned tophat. And, yes, he was again barefoot.

Mack Hollins, Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills/X

Mack Hollins, Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills/X

Yaba daba doo.

This season, Hollins has hauled in 31 receptions for 378 yards and five touchdowns.

Mack Hollins, Buffalo Bills
Bills Mack Hollins, a wide receiver, takes the field barefoot with gear in his hands. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Bills and Broncos are set to kickoff at 1:00 p.m. ET at Highmark Stadium.

The game will air live on CBS, with live streaming on Paramount+. If the Bills win, they will face Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in the Divisional Round of the postseason.

