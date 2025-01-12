Bills jokester WR Mack Hollins dresses as iconic cartoon character in frigid Buffalo
It is gameday for the Buffalo Bills as the team kicks off its 2025 NFL Playoff run. Bills Mafia and wide receiver Mack Hollins are ready to go.
Hollins, who has made a name for himself as a unique man, showed up more than ready for the moment.
The jokester wideout previously pulled up to a snowy Bills game barefoot and dressed as a mad scientist, and went viral for his "chocolate water" which is M&M's soaking in a bottle of water.
MORE: Bills heiress Jessica Pegula hypes up father Terry, Buffalo before NFL Playoffs
For Wild Card Weekend against the Denver Broncos, Hollins again has the internet buzzing.
Hollins pulled up to the stadium dressed as an iconic cartoon character, Fred Flinstone, with a Bills horned tophat. And, yes, he was again barefoot.
MORE: Josh Allen, Bills teammate credit Hailee Steinfeld for QB’s success
Yaba daba doo.
MORE: Bo Nix’s wife Izzy slays black ‘bucket list’ puffer before Broncos-Bills NFL showdown
This season, Hollins has hauled in 31 receptions for 378 yards and five touchdowns.
The Bills and Broncos are set to kickoff at 1:00 p.m. ET at Highmark Stadium.
The game will air live on CBS, with live streaming on Paramount+. If the Bills win, they will face Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in the Divisional Round of the postseason.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
No rival: Cameron Brink crushes miniskirt fit for night out with WNBA Unrivaled stars
Almost perfect: Livvy Dunne shares awesome angle of LSU beam slay in sparkly leotard
Snake eyes: Vanessa Bryant drops amazing new Kobes with ode to ‘Mamba’ legend
QB1-WAG worthy: Zach Wilson’s fiancée Nicolette outshines Izzy Nix in knee-high boots
One Pride: Dan Campbell’s wife posts sweet family pic with sweeter note to Lions ‘peeps’