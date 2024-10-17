Dak Prescott’s gf Sarah Jane Ramos wows in all-white boots, minidress with bestie
While the Dallas Cowboys are plundering, their star quarterback’s girlfriend is winning every week.
Dak Prescott’s girl and baby’s mama Sarah Jane Ramos has been slaying with her fit game recently. Ramos electrified in a blue miniskirt to match her man’s suit, evoked a Baywatch look in a stunning one-piece red bathing suit like she was Pamela Anderson, and got some next-level tribute boots for Prescott.
While Ramos is winning weekly, Dallas sits at 3-3 after a 49-7 laugher against the Detroit Lions where the only “highlight” was the one Ramos awkwardly posted on her Instagram.
Sarah Jane Ramos' adorable post for Dak Prescott, daughter date night
Ramos once again picked up the slack to create positive Cowboys headlines with her all-white boots, minidress combo she wore out with a “bestie” of hers.
Loreal Sarkisian slays in black cowboy fit despite Texas-sized mistake
While Prescott and Ramos have largely kept their relationship private in the past since dating in 2023, Ramos hasn’t been shy lately with her posts or her fashion.
It’s still been a great year for the couple together. They welcomed their first child, Margaret Jane Rose Prescott, in February 2024, and Prescott became the NFL’s highest paid man this season at $60 million per year — $240 million over four years.
Let’s see if the next game at the San Francisco 49ers on October 27 is a win both on and off the field for the Prescott/Ramos household.
