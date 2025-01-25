The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Josh Allen's sister shows off 'blinged out' Bills hoodie before Chiefs game

Bills quarterback Josh Allen's older sister, Nicala Madden, flexes her game day fit for the AFC Championship Game.

Emily Bicks

Nov 17, 2024: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen throws against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium.
Nov 17, 2024: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen throws against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game on Jan. 26. While Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Co. are 4-1 against Kansas City in the regular season, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs hold a 3-0 record against Buffalo in the playoffs.

“It’s like a division game,” Allen told reporters. “With that comes familiarity. New wrinkles here and there throughout the game. But they know who we are, we know who they are. It literally just comes down to who executes well on Sunday.”

For Bills Mafia, however, they know this is the biggest game of Allen's career. The MVP finalist is expected to have his whole family at Arrowhead Stadium on Jan. 26, including his parents, LaVonne and Joel Allen, siblings, Nicala Madden, Jason Allen, and MaKenna Allen. along with his fiancée, Hailee Steinfeld.

RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld minidress stunner gets Josh Allen pumped before Bills-Chiefs game

While Steinfeld received a custom "Mrs. Allen" jacket for Christmas, Madden showed off her brand new Bills hoodie before the AFC Championship Game.

Nicala Madden
Jan. 24 2025: Bills quarterback Josh Allen's sister, Nicala Madden, showed off new hoodie before the AFC Championship Game. / @nicalamadden/Instagram

Madden wrote, "Thank you @leveledupbuffalollc for getting us girlies blinged out for game day 🥹 so sweet of you! 💙❤️."

Leveled Up Buffalo is fan-favorite apparel store in Buffalo. Allen's mother, LaVonne Allen, and Steinfeld are fans of the shop. Bills tight end Dawson Knox's wife, Alexandra Knox, also stopped by the store before the AFC Championship Game.

Nicala Madden
Jan. 24, 2025: Bills quarterback Josh Allen's sister, Nicala Madden, reveals her custom hoodie. / @nicalamadden/Instagram
Josh Allen's family
Nov. 26, 2021: Bills quarterback Josh Allen's sister MaKenna Allen (L), his mom, LaVonne Allen (center), and older sister, Nicala Madden (R). / @kenna5__/Instagram

While it's unclear what Steinfeld, 28, will wear to the matchup in Kansas City, she owns a plethora of Bills apparel to choose from for the big game.

Hailee Steinfeld
Sept. 13, 2024: Bills quarterback Josh Allen's fiancée, Hailee Steinfeld. / @haileesteinfeld/Instagram

Published
Emily Bicks
EMILY BICKS

