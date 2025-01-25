Josh Allen's sister shows off 'blinged out' Bills hoodie before Chiefs game
The Buffalo Bills face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game on Jan. 26. While Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Co. are 4-1 against Kansas City in the regular season, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs hold a 3-0 record against Buffalo in the playoffs.
“It’s like a division game,” Allen told reporters. “With that comes familiarity. New wrinkles here and there throughout the game. But they know who we are, we know who they are. It literally just comes down to who executes well on Sunday.”
For Bills Mafia, however, they know this is the biggest game of Allen's career. The MVP finalist is expected to have his whole family at Arrowhead Stadium on Jan. 26, including his parents, LaVonne and Joel Allen, siblings, Nicala Madden, Jason Allen, and MaKenna Allen. along with his fiancée, Hailee Steinfeld.
RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld minidress stunner gets Josh Allen pumped before Bills-Chiefs game
While Steinfeld received a custom "Mrs. Allen" jacket for Christmas, Madden showed off her brand new Bills hoodie before the AFC Championship Game.
Madden wrote, "Thank you @leveledupbuffalollc for getting us girlies blinged out for game day 🥹 so sweet of you! 💙❤️."
Leveled Up Buffalo is fan-favorite apparel store in Buffalo. Allen's mother, LaVonne Allen, and Steinfeld are fans of the shop. Bills tight end Dawson Knox's wife, Alexandra Knox, also stopped by the store before the AFC Championship Game.
While it's unclear what Steinfeld, 28, will wear to the matchup in Kansas City, she owns a plethora of Bills apparel to choose from for the big game.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Wowza: Hailee Steinfeld never-before-seen photo surfaces before Bills-Ravens game
Bad blood… sugar: Natalia Bryant shows off Taylor Swift-themed birthday cake
On Phire: Paige Spiranac rocks provocative Eagles crop top after dramatic Rams win
New game: WNBA star Satou Sabally stuns in ‘Unrivaled’ miniskirt-crop top combo
First Lady of Paris: Loreal Sarkisian drips all-black Louis Vuitton fit without hubby Steve