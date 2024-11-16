The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Josh Duhamel, wife Audra shine bright in sequined, blinged-out Fight Night fits

The couple is experiencing some southern hospitality as they are in Texas for Josh's 52nd birthday weekend.

Alex Gonzalez

February 2, 2023; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Josh Duhamel reacts after his putt on the first hole during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Spyglass Hill Golf Course.
February 2, 2023; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Josh Duhamel reacts after his putt on the first hole during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Spyglass Hill Golf Course. / Ray Acevedo-Imagn Images

The celebrities were out in Arlington, Texas last night for the Mike Tyson and Jake Paul fight at AT&T Stadium. While the fight may not have ended as many imagined — with Paul as the victory — the A-list attendees stunned with winners of outfits.

In town for the fight was Josh Duhamel and his wife, Audra, who appeared to stick around for after-party festivities, quite literally shining bright throughout the night.

Josh and Audra Duhamel 2024
Josh Duhamel and Audra Duhamel stunned in vibrant blinged out fits. / Josh Duhamel / Instagram

In a photo shared to Josh’s Instagram Story, the “Safe Haven” actor wears a glimmering black scaled leather jacket, a gray shirt, and a shiny gold chain. His look was complete was a gray cap with a Gatlan logo. Meanwhile, Audra looked vibrant in a shiny, sequined top.

Audra Duhamel / Instagram
Josh Duhamel celebrates his 52nd birthday in Arlington, TX for Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight night weekend. / Audra Duhamel / Instagram

This past Thursday was Joshl’s 52nd birthday, and it appears they celebrated by spending the past few days in Southern Hospitality. In other stories, it appears Josh and Audra have been spending time at the Loews Hotel in Arlington. Ahead of the night, she revealed that her makeup was done by celebrity MUA Mat Wulff.

Audra Duhamel / Instagram
Audra Duhamel gets glammed up for Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight night / Audra Duhamel / Instagram


The fight isn’t Josh’s only go-around with Netflix. Earlier this year, he began production on a new series called “Ransom Canyon,” co-starring Minka Kelly.

The series is set to premier at a later date. Let’s just hope that unlike the fight, this one doesn’t crash Netflix.

