Josh Duhamel, wife Audra shine bright in sequined, blinged-out Fight Night fits
The celebrities were out in Arlington, Texas last night for the Mike Tyson and Jake Paul fight at AT&T Stadium. While the fight may not have ended as many imagined — with Paul as the victory — the A-list attendees stunned with winners of outfits.
In town for the fight was Josh Duhamel and his wife, Audra, who appeared to stick around for after-party festivities, quite literally shining bright throughout the night.
In a photo shared to Josh’s Instagram Story, the “Safe Haven” actor wears a glimmering black scaled leather jacket, a gray shirt, and a shiny gold chain. His look was complete was a gray cap with a Gatlan logo. Meanwhile, Audra looked vibrant in a shiny, sequined top.
This past Thursday was Joshl’s 52nd birthday, and it appears they celebrated by spending the past few days in Southern Hospitality. In other stories, it appears Josh and Audra have been spending time at the Loews Hotel in Arlington. Ahead of the night, she revealed that her makeup was done by celebrity MUA Mat Wulff.
The fight isn’t Josh’s only go-around with Netflix. Earlier this year, he began production on a new series called “Ransom Canyon,” co-starring Minka Kelly.
The series is set to premier at a later date. Let’s just hope that unlike the fight, this one doesn’t crash Netflix.
