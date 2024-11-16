Mike Tyson arrives to Jake Paul fight in sickest throwback jacket ever
The atmosphere at the home of the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, is electric, and so have been the fighters’ entrances.
Jake Paul came through in a blinged-out suit with girlfriend Jutta Leerdam in a stunning dress by his side.
The 27-year-old Paul from Ohio, who already wore a seven-figure watch on Wednesday, will also wear the most expensive outfit in boxing history when he steps into the ring with a 380-carat fit.
Meanwhile, Iron Mike went back to his roots in the sickest throwback jacket ever. The 58-year-old from New York went with an old-school jacket of himself in his prime on the back simply with “IRON MIKE TYSON” written on it. He also had a two-word message on his X account: “Party Time.”
Wow, what a look for the former heavy weight champ. It certainly feels like a giant party.
Even commentator and actress Rosie Perez called it “a fly-ass jacket.”
Here’s a different look with some of the front as well:
Tyson brings a 50-6 professional record with 44 knockouts to the ring, while Paul is 10-1 with seven KOs.
It’s going to be a night no one will forget. The entrance fits alone made sure of that.
