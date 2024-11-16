The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Mike Tyson arrives to Jake Paul fight in sickest throwback jacket ever

Iron Mike goes vintage with his look walking into AT&T Stadium and has two words for Paul.

Jake Paul (right) faces off with Mike Tyson after their press conference at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory.
The atmosphere at the home of the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, is electric, and so have been the fighters’ entrances.

Jake Paul came through in a blinged-out suit with girlfriend Jutta Leerdam in a stunning dress by his side.

The 27-year-old Paul from Ohio, who already wore a seven-figure watch on Wednesday, will also wear the most expensive outfit in boxing history when he steps into the ring with a 380-carat fit.

Meanwhile, Iron Mike went back to his roots in the sickest throwback jacket ever. The 58-year-old from New York went with an old-school jacket of himself in his prime on the back simply with “IRON MIKE TYSON” written on it. He also had a two-word message on his X account: “Party Time.”

Wow, what a look for the former heavy weight champ. It certainly feels like a giant party.

Even commentator and actress Rosie Perez called it “a fly-ass jacket.”

Here’s a different look with some of the front as well:

Tyson brings a 50-6 professional record with 44 knockouts to the ring, while Paul is 10-1 with seven KOs.

It’s going to be a night no one will forget. The entrance fits alone made sure of that.

