JuJu Watkins’ abs-revealing crop top, Dodgers fit wins celebration posts
L.A. was electric on Sunday night as the Los Angeles Dodgers clinched the National League pennant for the first time at home in 36 years and are headed back to the World Series.
Tributes and congratulations poured in like Kobe Bryant’s wife Vanessa and oldest daughter Natalia showing off their Dodgers Game 6 photos as superfans.
USC Women’s Basketball got in on the celebratory action, posting a photo with star USC Trojans guard and Los Angeles native JuJu Watkins photographed in an abs-out crop top, L.A. jersey combo posing with Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts.
Cue up, “I Love L.A.” by Randy Newman and use this as the new album cover.
Watkins is become a star in her own right in Los Angeles and nationally. She recently signed a historic deal with Nike to add to her robust NIL portfolio. She was awarded the Ann Meyers Drysdale Shooting Guard of the Year Award after averaging 27.1 points per game and 7.3 rebounds and was named to the preseason All-Big Ten team.
USC Women’s Basketball starts the season as No. 3 in the national rankings and tips off opening night at home November 3 against the No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels. Watkins and the Trojans will look to shake off last season’s Elite 8 loss to Paige Bueckers and the UConn Huskies.
But first the Dodgers will open the World Series on Friday, October 25, in Los Angeles against the New York Yankees. No doubt JuJu and USC Women’s Basketball will be watching.
