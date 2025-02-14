JuJu Watkins rocks Nike Kobe 6 'Sail' for all-star performance in USC win over UCLA
USC women's basketball star JuJu Watkins put on a show inside the Galen Center on Thursday night during the Battle of Los Angeles. Watkins' epic performance lifted the No. 6 Trojans to a 70-61 upset win over the previously unbeaten No. 1 UCLA Bruins.
JuJu got off to a hot start and never looked back, finishing the game with with a game-high 38 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists. She also contributed on the defensive side of the court with eight blocks, which proved to be key for USC as they rallied in the fourth quarter after being held to just 9 points in the third.
To make the performance even more special, JuJu showed out while wearing the brand new Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Sail All-Star' which officially dropped on Thursday morning.
The fresh design for the 'Sail All-Star' features the signature snakeskin-inspired TPU exterior that transitions into a starry design on the lateral side.
It was the perfect sneaker for a Mamba-esque performance.
To make the moment even more special, JuJu was rocking the Kobe 'Sail All-Star' in front of Vanessa Bryant, who was one of the many stars in attendance for the LA showdown.
JuJu is one of the serious contenders for the Naismith Trophy Player of the Year and proved against UCLA why she is deserving of the award. She would become the first player in program history to win the award since Lilsa Leslie in 1994.
This season, JuJu Watkins is averaging 23.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game.
Up next for the Trojans is a Sunday night primetime showdown against the Washington Huskies at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle.
