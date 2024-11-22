JuJu Watkins rocks sick custom NBA jersey
JuJu Watkins is a star in Los Angeles. She may only be a sophomore for the USC Trojans, but Watkins represents everything that is great about LA sports.
The 19-year-old guard is an LA native and is beloved in her hometown. She’s also a super popular pick for brands like her historic deal with Nike.
As a star, she has been embraced by the professional teams in the area as well. When the Los Angeles Dodgers went on their World Series run, USC posted a picture of JuJu and her crop top look posing with Mookie Betts. Now, she posed with a sick custom No. 12 Los Angeles Lakers City Edition jersey.
That’s a sweet “Lake Show” jersey and looks good with her and her bun in it. Watkins certainly is good enough to help the Lakers, too. Max Christie currently occupies No. 12 for the Lakers.
Watkins is already off to a blistering start for the No. 3 Trojans, averaging 21.5 points per game, 6.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 3 blocks, and 3.8 steals per game. She’s a lock No. 1 WNBA pick whether she comes out in 2025 or 2026.
If she continues at this rate and with her popularity, maybe one day she could don an NBA jersey.
