The Athlete Lifestyle logo

JuJu Watkins rocks sick custom NBA jersey

The USC star reps more than the Trojans in a sweet No. 12 jersey with her signature hair bun.

Matt Ryan

USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) celebrates during a NCAA Women’s Tournament 2nd round game against the Kansas Jayhawks at Galen Center.
USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) celebrates during a NCAA Women’s Tournament 2nd round game against the Kansas Jayhawks at Galen Center. / Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

JuJu Watkins is a star in Los Angeles. She may only be a sophomore for the USC Trojans, but Watkins represents everything that is great about LA sports.

The 19-year-old guard is an LA native and is beloved in her hometown. She’s also a super popular pick for brands like her historic deal with Nike.

RELATED: JuJu Watkins shows off rare glam look in jaw-dropping fits

As a star, she has been embraced by the professional teams in the area as well. When the Los Angeles Dodgers went on their World Series run, USC posted a picture of JuJu and her crop top look posing with Mookie Betts. Now, she posed with a sick custom No. 12 Los Angeles Lakers City Edition jersey.

Juju Watkins
JuJu Watkins via Los Angeles Lakers/Instagram

RELATED: Cameron Brink kills it in sick custom Lakers special City Edition jersey

That’s a sweet “Lake Show” jersey and looks good with her and her bun in it. Watkins certainly is good enough to help the Lakers, too. Max Christie currently occupies No. 12 for the Lakers.

Watkins is already off to a blistering start for the No. 3 Trojans, averaging 21.5 points per game, 6.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 3 blocks, and 3.8 steals per game. She’s a lock No. 1 WNBA pick whether she comes out in 2025 or 2026.

If she continues at this rate and with her popularity, maybe one day she could don an NBA jersey.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Who dat?: Becky Lynch looks unrecognizable in first appearance since leaving WWE

Steeling the show: Russell Wilson’s wife Ciara shows epic head-to-toe Steelers fit

Twinsies: Josh Allen’s gf Hailee Steinfeld looks identical to her tiny manicured dog

Six-packed: Cavinder twins have best abs contest in skimpy workout fits

Fore!: Paige Spiranac sports low-cut top sharing easy at-home golf tip

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Home/Fashion