Cameron Brink kills it in sick custom Lakers special City Edition jersey
Cameron Brink won the day in a Los Angeles jersey that wasn’t hers.
The Los Angeles Sparks forward is known for her fashion statements whether it’s her season finale fit in a strapless minidress and suede boots, or her head-to-toe leopard-print look at Paris Fashion Week, or her winning look on Wheel of Fortune in her knee-high boots and tiny miniskirt.
The 22-year-old has had quite the offseason since her WNBA season was cut short by an ACL injury. She recently even posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in a jaw-dropping white bikini.
Brink, who already upstaged the Los Angeles Clippers in her black knee-high boots fit for a game, now did the same to the Los Angeles Lakers by killing it in their City Edition jersey. The Sparks Instagram account wrote, “ One of @la_sparks finest reppin’ LA 💜.”
Those “Lake Show” uniforms are super sweet. She’s also got a No. 22 custom uniform on for her jersey number, which happens to be the retired number worn by the great Elgin Baylor.
The Sparks and the Lakers both play at the Crypto.com Arena in downtown LA.
The Bibigo patch on the jersey is a Korean food brand for those wondering.
The 6-foot-4 Brink could probably suit up for the Lakers, too. She’d certainly win the best-looking jersey pose.
