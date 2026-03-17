Jutta Leerdam Turns Heads in Blue Ski Fit Hitting Slopes With Jake Paul

Jutta Leerdam is enjoying the post Winter Olympics with a ski trip with fiancé Jake Paul and family where she turned heads in her fit on the slopes.

The 27-year-old Leerdam of the Netherlands went viral at the Milano Cortina Games for many reasons. She first raised eyebrows with her private jet flex entrance into Italy on Paul’s baller plane, and then by skipping the Opening Ceremony and posting in bed instead.

Feb 9, 2026; Milan, Italy; Jutta Leerdam of the Netherlands reacts after winning gold in the women's speed skating 1000m during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Speed Skating Stadium. | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

But it became all about her incredible performances where she took home her first Olympic gold medal in the 1000m that had Paul in tears, and also featured a viral unzip moment after that could land her seven figures. She’d later on add a silver barely missing on a second gold in the 500m event.

Paul was there to support her, giving her a sweet Valentine’s Day message and then buying her a Birkin bag to go with her gold. He then got her an insanely pricey gift she loved.

After a couple’s hike where she flexed her abs, it was off to the slopes where Leerdam stood out in this blue look.

As expected as a speed skater, you can see in the video above by flipping through she has skills on the mountain, too.

Paul, meanwhile, was doing Paul things on his way down the mountain.

Paul and Leerdam’s love story

Paul slid into her Instagram DMs in 2022 to invite her on his podcast, eventually meeting in person in Miami. They went official in 2023.

She caused a stir with her dress during his fight in November of 2024 with Mike Tyson.

The couple then got engaged in March of 2025 in a beautiful proposal as Paul, 29, gave Leerdam giant diamond ring.